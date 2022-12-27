Jeremiah Green Of Modest Mouse Diagnosed With Cancer

Home News Hannah Boyle December 27th, 2022 - 10:53 PM

Jeremiah Green of the band Modest Mouse announced on Facebook through a Christmas post that he is currently battling stage four cancer.

According to Consequence, Green has been receiving chemotherapy treatment for the last few months. However, the prognosis for the musician is looking positive. Due to his unfortunate diagnosis, Jeremiah Green has been absent from the last leg of Modest Mouse’s tour celebrating their 25th anniversary for their landmark album ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’.

Modest Mouse was co-founded roughly 25 years ago by Jeremiah Green, Isaac Brock, and Eric Judy in 1993. Green has played alongside the members for the duration of their time together as a band. Hopefully this musician will make a speedy and full recovery and continue his journey alongside the band.