Indie Artist Titus Andronicus Releases “Drummer Boy,” A Christmas-Themed Parody Of “Piano Man”

Bailey DeSchutter December 25th, 2022 - 12:00 PM

Just in time for the holiday this year, multiple artists in the indie music scene have released some new Christmas songs to enjoy. Kurt Vile covered the song “Must Be Santa” that was originally made famous by Bob Dylan in 2009 for Spotify Singles: Holiday Collection with his daughters, and Rosie Thomas collaborated with Sufjan Stevens on a new Christmas single “We Should Be Together.”

Joining the flood of new tracks for the holidays is Titus Andronicus, who has dropped a single titled “Drummer Boy.” “Drummer Boy” is described by Brooklyn Vegan as “a parody of Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” with the lyrics changed to be from the perspective of “the little drummer boy” from the 1958 Christmas classic of the same name.”

The song does go over the story of the birth of Jesus like the original “Little Drummer Boy,” though this song, as mentioned before, is clearly identifiable as a parody of “Piano Man” and has less “rum-pa-pum-pum” and more guitar with a background of jingle bells.

Take a break from the mainstream Christmas songs and take a listen to some of these fresh takes on Christmas!

