Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” Is Back To Being On Top for Fourth December in a Row

Karan Singh December 21st, 2022 - 11:32 AM

It’s no secret that the digital age and streaming in particular turned the music industry upside down. A little over a decade ago, as platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music took over how the general public consumed music, new trends began emerging. Among them was an uncanny pattern that saw Christmas songs from years ago landing unprecedented spots on the charts every year around the holiday season.

There’s no better example to illustrate this phenomenon than Mariah Carey, whose “All I Want For Christmas Is You” made the top 10 for the first time in 2017 and reached #1 two years later, spending three weeks at the peak of the Hot 100. In 2020, the hit reached #1 again for two weeks, then ran it back the next year for three weeks!

It’s that time of the year again and sure enough, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is back at #1 for the fourth consecutive year.