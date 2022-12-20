THIS WEEK: THREE DAY WHITNEY RESIDENCY

Home Chicago Andrew Benson December 20th, 2022 - 4:22 PM

21/12/22 (SOLD OUT), 22/12//22, 23/12/22 – Chicago, IL – Talia Hall

The Chicago-based band Whitney is returning to their hometown for a three day residency at Thalia Hall in Pilsen. The first show on the 21st is sold out, few tickets are still available for the 22nd and 23rd shows. The indie soul rock band’s tour celebrates their fourth studio album Spark, which came out this September.

Whitney was formed when members of the band Smith Westerns broke up. This led members Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich to form Whitney in response. Ehrlich’s vocals can be compared to folk singer Bon Iver. His hooty vocals are mixed with strings, ambient piano, and indie drum beats. The blending of different genres allows Whitney to make soulful and ambient tunes while also making fun indie songs that you can dance to. The diversity in genre makes their discography unique and fun to explore. Each Whitney song has their own personality.

Music videos for “REAL LOVE”, “MEMORY” and “TWIRL” are on Whitney’s Youtube. Their music videos are just as nostalgic as their sound. The videos feel like they’re shot in the ‘80s. The grainy texture of the videos is mixed with fun colors and retro-esque music equipment to immerse viewers into their nostalgic world.

Whitney’s vintage aesthetic will bring some liveliness to the harsh Chicago winter. Daniel Villarreal and Lifeguard opens for Whitney on the 22nd and 23rd shows, respectively. Tickets for the 22nd and 23rd shows are on sale at taliahallchicago.com.

Location: Talia Hall

1807 S. Allport St. Chicago, IL 60608

Doors: 7:30 PM

Tickets: $52-$85

Ages: 17+