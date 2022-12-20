SZA’s SOS Album Dominates Album Charts Worldwide With No. 1 Debuts Across Globe

Home News Hannah Boyle December 20th, 2022 - 11:32 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Fans of SZA have a lot to be thankful for this December following the release of her latest album earlier this month. The sophomore slump has seemingly passed SZA after the debut of their latest album, ‘SOS’ which proves more than fruitful. ‘SOS’, released on streaming platforms on December 9th, contains a whopping 23 songs. ‘SOS’ follows the artist also successful debut album ‘Ctrl’, which was released all the way back in 2017.

Grammy award-winning artist SZA has had an eventful month. SZA has seen success again with yet another album. With the release of their sophomore album ‘SOS’, SZA has been awarded No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. ‘SOS’ went RIAA Gold at its release, marking SZA’s first time on the Billboard 200 albums chart. This more-than-overdue album has already received over 400 million streams on social media platforms, earning it third place in all albums released in 2022. Given the album’s release in the twelfth month of the year, this feat is more than impressive.

SZA also has more to celebrate this holiday season. SZA has welcomed global success with her latest creation. Tracks “Kill Bill” from the album has become a global hit on Spotify and Apple Music charts. In fact, this track will be the artist’s first global hit in nearly six years of activity in the music industry. “Kill Bill” is not the only well-received track on this lengthy album. The track “Nobody Gets Me” has also found itself at #4 on youtube this week.

