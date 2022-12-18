Lewis Capaldi Reveals Heartwarming New Music Video For “Pointless”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter December 18th, 2022 - 6:44 PM

Scottish pop artist Lewis Capaldi has released a new music video for his song “Pointless.” NME shares the video that is directed by Hector Dockrill (who has also directed videos for Post Malone and Sam Fender). The video shares a touching story of a single mother raising her son. It chronicles their lives throughout his childhood up to him becoming an adult. The mother in the video is played by Niamh Algar, while her son is played by George Jaques.

Capaldi’s lyrics tell about how the son views his mom and his relationship with her. The video is a nice addition to the song because it adds the mother’s perspective and shows how much she loves the son even through struggling while doing it alone. As her son gets older, she’s there for him through every possible thing, from when he comes home with a black eye to him moving out on his own.

Pointless is from Capaldi’s upcoming album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent that is set to release on May 19, 2023.

(Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister)