Brendan Benson Releases New Lyric Video For “People Grow Apart”

Home News Hannah Boyle December 18th, 2022 - 12:25 AM

Brendan Benson is back at it again with the release of his latest album “Low Key”. This eight album song was released on December second. A few days ago, Benson released a lyric video for a song featured on the album, ‘People Grow Apart’.

The lyric video follows a simple structure of hands assembling the words on a white board. The colors then reverse from white to black and follow a more fluid nature of words blowing away. The simplicity of the video makes it no less interesting. The video is still clever and fun to watch even as a a lyric video.

The video is bittersweet. The melody is sweet and even upbeat. It is a fun song to listen to. However, in contrast to the fun and light music the lyrics take a darker spin. The song follows a breakup with lyrics “sometimes people grow up and some times they don’t” and “some times people fall apart, some times people grow apart”. The song captures the two sided nature to ending relationships. Yes, it is sad and heartbreaking. However, leaving a person you weren’t right for can be freeing.

“People Grow Apart” is an honest and tender song. It is easily relatable and a good song to bring in the new year with. Change, even for the better, can feel both fulfilling anf hollow. The song captures this duality while maintaining an upbeat sound. It is definitely an interesting listen.

Watch the video here:

