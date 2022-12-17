Enslaved Announce Co-Headline North American Tour With Insomnium

Enslaved announced their latest American tour. Enslaved will be co-headlining this American tour with Insomnium. This tour follows their latest release of single “Congelia” with songs such as ‘Congelia’, ‘Kingdom’, and ‘Caravans To The Outer Worlds’. Enslaved and Insomnuim’s American tour is scheduled to begin April of 2023. Fans should be pleased to know that the tour will begin shortly following the release of Enslaved’s new studio album “Heimdal”, which is set to release in March of 2023. The album will be based around historical events.
Enslaved is set to have a busy new year, and not just for their tour. Alongside Enslaved and Insomnium’s new tour, Enslaved will also be celebrating the release of their new studio album “Heimdal” in an event named Heimhug. Heimhug will feature special guest Jo Qauil. Enslaved has also hinted at preformances of other special guests. The release of the album will take place in Enslaved’s home city of Bergen, Norway. The release party will also contain a photograph and drawing exhibition.
Ticket sales began on Friday, December 16th. Tour dates listed below:
ENSLAVED + INSOMNIUM
NORTH AMERICAN CO-HEADLINE TOUR 2023
w/ Black Anvil
05 April New York, NY – Irving Plaza
06 April Boston, MA – Big Night Live
07 April Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
08 April Toronto, ON – The Opera House
10 April Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
11 April Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
12 April Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
14 April Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre
15 April Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
17 April Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
18 April Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw
19 April Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
21 April Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
22 April Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
23 April Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater
25 April Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
26 April Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
28 April Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
29 April Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
30 April Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
ENSLAVED – 2023 FESTIVAL SHOWS
03 Feb 2023 DK, Fredericia – Winter Metal Magic
13 May 2023 UK, London – Incineration Festival
10-11 Nov 2023 MX, Monterrey – Mexico Metal Fest
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat