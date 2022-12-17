mxdwn Music

Menu

Enslaved Announce Co-Headline North American Tour With Insomnium

December 17th, 2022 - 10:21 PM

Enslaved Announce Co-Headline North American Tour With Insomnium
Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Enslaved  announced their latest American tour. Enslaved will be co-headlining this American tour with Insomnium. This tour follows their latest release of single “Congelia” with songs such as ‘Congelia’, ‘Kingdom’, and ‘Caravans To The Outer Worlds’.  Enslaved and Insomnuim’s American tour is scheduled to begin April of 2023. Fans should be pleased to know that the tour will begin shortly following the release of Enslaved’s new studio album “Heimdal”, which is set to release in March of 2023.  The album will be based around historical events.

 

Enslaved is set to have a busy new year, and not just for their tour. Alongside Enslaved and Insomnium’s new tour, Enslaved  will also be celebrating the release of their new studio album “Heimdal” in an event named Heimhug. Heimhug will feature special guest Jo Qauil. Enslaved has also hinted at preformances of other special guests. The release of the album will take place in Enslaved’s home city of Bergen, Norway. The release party will also contain a photograph and drawing exhibition.

 

Ticket sales began on Friday, December 16th. Tour dates listed below:

ENSLAVED + INSOMNIUM 

NORTH AMERICAN CO-HEADLINE TOUR 2023

w/ Black Anvil

05 April   New York, NY – Irving Plaza

06 April   Boston, MA – Big Night Live

07 April   Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

08 April   Toronto, ON – The Opera House

10 April  Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

11 April  Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

12 April   Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

14 April   Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre

15 April   Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

17 April   Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

18 April   Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw

19 April   Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

21 April   Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

22 April   Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

23 April   Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

25 April   Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

26 April   Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

28 April   Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

29 April   Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

30 April   Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

 

ENSLAVED – 2023 FESTIVAL SHOWS

03 Feb 2023   DK,  Fredericia – Winter Metal Magic

13 May 2023   UK, London – Incineration Festival

10-11 Nov 2023   MX, Monterrey – Mexico Metal Fest

 

For more touring information visit here

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.