Within Temptation Reveals Fiery New Single “The Fire Within”

Hannah Boyle December 11th, 2022 - 2:12 AM

Within Temptation recently revealed to their listeners the new single “The Fire Within”. Although released only this year, the song was originally written in 2019. However, even if the song did not make it onto the album, that does not mean that the song is not worthy of praise. The album’s loss is the current listener’s gain with this new reveal. This song is available in CD form, 7 inch colored vinyl, and streamed online. In true fashion of Within Temptation, only 666 physical copies have been created.

“The Fire Within” energetic song has a dark message. The song carries almost a creepy, eerie vibe to it in both lyric and muscial backdrop. The lyrics are just vague enough to be able to carry over into the life of any of its listeners. Regardless of the listener, anyone in the audience can easily relate “The Fire Within”. The song carries a dark success in it’s lyrics. There is something, what exactly is up to the listener to decide, is occuring and now it is finally the listener’s moment.

The reason a person listens to music, enjoys music, is to connect with it. A good song should fill it’s listener with emotion and they should be able to feel it in their chests. The way the listener can relate to any song or any relationship they can build with the artist that created it is the reason it exists. It’s what makes it an art and it is why we write about it. Within Temptation utilizes this in their latest song by creating a sense of passion and energy. The song is a call to action to the listener to take control of the situation, any situation. The clear message of pushing though and facing the situation. The moment is now and it is time to fight. Any listener can relate to this and feel this.

