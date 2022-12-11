Founder Of Poison Idea Jerry A. Lang To Release Solo Album “From The Fire Into The Water”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter December 11th, 2022 - 10:10 AM

Jerry A. Lang, the founder of American punk rock band Poison Idea, is releasing his first solo album. While Lang has participated in other music projects outside of Poison Idea, such as German metal punk band Crime Scene and Amsterdam-hailing garage punk band Savage Beat, this is his first dive into a project solo. The 12-track album is tilted From The Fire Into The Water.

Discipline PR shares Lang’s humorous commentary on his first array into solo artistry, with him stating “When a child comes into this world, the nurse slaps it on the ass to force it to take its first breath of air. The baby screams. This is my first scream in this new world.”

He goes on to suggest the inspiration for the album and its title, saying that “Every coin has two sides, every record has two sides. The front and back cover. Fire and water. Hot and cold. The spectrum of degree. This runs the whole course. But when it comes to good and bad, this stays closer to the sooner. I’m not gonna brag, but I’m proud of this and I stand by it 100%. This is my rebirth, from the fire.”

From The Fire Into The Water drops on December 16th via American Leather Records. There will be a record-release party in Portland, Oregon at the art gallery Wyrd War. The album is available for pre-order here.

Tracklist:

Jerry A & Savage Beat – ‘That’s My

Music’

Jerry A & The Ransom – ‘Psychedelic

Nitemare’

Jerry A & Crime Scene – ‘Black Cat’ Jerry A – ‘Late Night’ Jerry A & Dare to Defy – ‘Get Out’ Jerry A & Jenny Don’t And The Spurs

‘Ladybird’

Jerry A &The Hard-Ons – ‘The Blade’ Jerry A & BBB – ‘Hole in the Wall’ POISON IDEA – ‘The Butcher’(previously

unavailable)