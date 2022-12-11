††† (Crosses) Shares Unusual New Video For “Holier”

Home News Hannah Boyle December 11th, 2022 - 2:42 AM

Crosses ††† released their newest music video for the song “Holier”. The song “Holier” can be found as one of six songs on the band’s latest EP ‘Permant Radiant’.

The song carries a grim note to it. The song is a hate letter and is filled with rage and bitterness. There is this sense of dread and a call to arms in the song that haunts the listener long after the song has come to a close. This rather strange music video pairs well with the eerie content of the music video. The video begins with a puffy eyed, tear stricken woman floating in a pool of water as another person rubs her head. This seen quickly changes to the different people both alone in an empty hallway and pushing their way through people in a hallway. The clips quickly change between the hallway and the same woman as the beginning of the video screaming and being drowned under water. The video has a dark energy and the flash of colors and images leaves the audience on edge.

Despite the heavy allusions made throughout the video and title, the band claims that their decsions were set solely on aesthetic. However, one could argue that the woman being pushed under the water represents a baptism. her silent resign as seen in the beginning of the music video an acceptence and submission to religion and the views of others. The name of the song itself, “Holier” carries more than a religious undertone. The entirety of the video and song could be used as symbolism for losing the fight and crumbling to the pressure placed by the pious and ‘holier than thou’.

‘Permant Radiant’ track list:

01. Sensation

02. Vivien

03. Cadavre Exquis

04. Day One

05. Holier

06. Procession

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

