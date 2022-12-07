The Flaming Lips Announces Spring 2023 An Evening with Tour Dates

Home News Karan Singh December 7th, 2022 - 11:09 AM

Psychedelic rock veterans the Flaming Lips never quite slowed down since they started out in 1983. With a prolific catalog and a busy touring schedule to their credit, the group’s itinerary is rarely blank. After recently closing out their American Head North American tour a few days ago, they have now announced a list of new ones for 2023. Starting in late February, Wayne Coyne & Co. will embark on An Evening With Tour in the United States, playing seven shows along the West Coast.

After their final set in Santa Barbara on March 9, the group will head to London for the first of four shows that commemorate their landmark concept album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots — they will play the record in its entirety at these performances. They will then head back across the pond to play the remaining three concerts, concluding their run at the end of May. Presales go live on December 8 whereas public on-sale begins the following date. Click here for more details.

The Flaming Lips are considered one of the greatest live acts of all time. Though the shows next year will most likely not be their last, they are most certainly a band everyone should watch at least once, so it’s best to secure tickets sooner rather than later.

AN EVENING WITH WEST COAST TOUR 2023

February 28 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

March 1 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

March 3 – Stateline, NV – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

March 4 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

March 6 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound, Del Mar Fairgrounds

March 7 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

March 9 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

YOSHIMI BATTLES THE PINK ROBOTS SHOWS

April 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

May 05 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

May 05-May 07 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

May 25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva