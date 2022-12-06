Posthumous Sparklehorse Shares Previously Unreleased Track “It Will Never Stop”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 6th, 2022 - 4:27 PM

Today ANTI- Records is honored to share a never-before-heard song by the late Mark Linkous of Sparklehorse. Following Linkous’s death in 2010, his brother, Matt Linkous, began to oversee his Estate and archive his recordings. This song was found among the tapes.

“Great care has been taken to archive and preserve Mark’s music,” Matt said. “We are very thankful for Mark and the beauty he brought to this world.”

Described as an artist who “compelled listeners to heed the beauty of darkness” by Pitchfork, Sparklehorse released many influential records, including the renowned albums Vivadixiesubmarinetransmission plot, ‘Good Morning Spider, in the ‘90s, ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’, Dreamt for Light Years in the Belly of a Mountain’ in the early aughts and a collaborative album Dark Night of the Soul released in 2010.

Throughout his career Linkous collaborated with thought provoking artists like Vic Chesnutt, Daniel Johnston, Tom Waits, Danger Mouse, and David Lynch.

While Linkous recorded in various studios, collaborating with other musicians and producers, he did much of his work in his home studio, Static King, often playing and recording everything on his own. He was “very much kind of a working-class guy with a very poetic sensibility, who was drawn to artists like himself, who worked in isolation,” said NPR Fresh Air’s Ken Tucker.

Waits said to the Los Angeles Times around the release of Good Morning Spider: “I love his songs … It’s like opening your eyes underwater at the bottom of a stream. You go, ‘Jesus, look what’s down here.’ I feel like I’m [hearing what is] between radio stations with him. And we seem to share a love of pawnshop hi-fi.”