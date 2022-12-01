James Yorkston, Nina Persson & the Second Hand Orchestral Share Delicate New Single “An Upturned Crab”

Home News Karan Singh December 1st, 2022 - 1:58 PM

Last month, James Yorkston, Nina Persson and the Second Hand Orchestra announced that they were working together on a new album. The Great White Sea Eagle is set to release on January 13, but in the meantime, the group has offered us a little peek into what awaits us next year. After sharing their first single, “Hold Out For Love,” they have now released “An Upturned Crab.” Watch the song’s live rendition featuring Radiohead’s Philip Selway below:

The above track explores regret from the angle of missing pivotal moments in one’s family life. In that spirit, Yorkston and Persson sing the following from deep within: “I made a life on the road, and I thought I was doing grand / But the gold remained at home, and I missed watching you grow.”

Work on The Great White Sea Eagle began last year when Yorkston began composing on the piano for the first time in his life while looking at the sea outside his Cellardyke studio window. Though the record can be characterized as breezy and light, a dark and humurous undertone lingers beneath the surface, helping the singers put across a message about life, grief, family and nature. The upcoming album follows the release of Yorkston’s second novel, The Book of the Gaels, which was named “Book of the Month” in The Times.

Upcoming live dates

December 9 – Claypath Delicatessen, Durham

December 10 – The Railway, Winchester

December 11 – Florence Park Community Centre, Oxford

December 12 – Kitchen Garden, Birmingham

December 13 – The Smokehouse, Ipswich

December 16 – Rönnells Antikvariat, Stockholm

December 17 – Folk Å Rock, Malmö

February 1 – The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

February 3 – Summerhall, Edinburgh

February 4 – Celtic Connections, Glasgow

February 5 – Future Yard, Birkenhead

February 6 – Jazz Café, London

February 7 – YES, Manchester

February 8 – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

February 9 – Warwick Arts Centre, Warwick

February 10 – Louisiana, Bristol

February 11 – St Stephens in the High Street, Exeter

February 12 – Komedia Theatre, Brighton