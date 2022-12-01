Bang Camaro Reuintes And Drops New Song “Too Fast To Fall In Love”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 1st, 2022 - 7:42 PM

Today rock band Bang Camaro have shared their single in over a decade, “Too Fast To Fall In Love,” was released today but the band was kicking around the title long before their hiatus. On the press release the band describes what “Too Fast To Fall In Love” means to them.

“Why were bands always coming up with weak excuses to fall in love? Sometimes they were too young. Sometimes they were too fast. Sometimes love would bite and bleed. Actually, that seems like a good reason…” said Bang Camaro

Quickly boosted by their inimitable performances – complete with approximately 20 lead vocalists to bring their signature sound to life without backing tracks, leading to one apt description of their sound as “Headbangers Ball meets The Polyphonic Spree” – and inclusion in the widely popular rhythm games Guitar Hero and Rock Band, Bang Camaro hit the road.

The band has toured the US and Canada for five straight years, appearing at festivals such as Lollapalooza and Summerfest. The relentless touring, coupled with the releases of their debut self-titled album in 2007 and 2009’s follow-up, Bang Camaro II, and appearances on national television shows like Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and MTV Spring Break, continued to attract fans, including stars Jimmy Fallon (who joined them on stage for a legendary performance at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom) and James Gunn.

With face-melting guitar solos and a wall of gang vocals, Bang Camaro blasted onto the Boston music scene in 2005 as a reaction to the early aughts nostalgia for post-punk / new wave music. If bands like The Strokes, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Interpol were going to wax nostalgic about bands like Joy Division, Bang Camaro was spawned to fill the void left by groups like Def Leppard and Skid Row.