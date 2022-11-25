Wiki, Mike & The Alchemist Debut Three New Songs “One More”, “Be Realistic” & “Odd Ways”

Home News Trisha Valdez November 25th, 2022 - 4:17 PM

Mike and Wiki come together to create three new songs produced by the Alchemist. From source, “The new music arrives as part of a new campaign from Tommy Hilfiger and Amsterdam-based streetwear brand Patta. The Patta x Tommy collection drops Friday, December 2.”

The first song, One More has a hip-hop and spoken word sound to it. You can see in the video it is a sponsored video by the shirts being worn on by the models and rappers. One More has a relaxed and melo melody to it.

Be Realistic, has a little bit of a harder beat to it, Wiki is the lead rapper as he was in One more. This song sounds like a spoken word as well however it sounds a little faster.

Odd Ways is led by Mike, we go back to the sound of the first song. A mix of hip-hop and spoken word but a little bit of an oldie’s melody is added to it. This one is a shorter song than the first two but the beat and melody to this song was very relaxing.

Mike is said to release his new album on December 21, called Beware of the Monkey. Featuring a few singles such as What Do I Do and Nuthin I can Do is Wrng.

Back in February the Alchemist collaborated with Roc Marciano in a full-length collaboration called The Elephant Man’s Bones.

Wiki has collaborated with producer Subjxct 5 recently in a mixtape called Cold Cuts.

To watch the music video and listen to the songs stream below.