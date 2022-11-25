The Flaming Lips Share “Do You Realize?” Demo From Yoshimi Box Set

Home News Trisha Valdez November 25th, 2022 - 4:53 PM

The Flaming Lips are commemorating the 20th anniversary of Yoshimi battles the Pink Robots with a box set collection. According to source, ” The deluxe edition is available digitally and on CD containing a lot of goodies for fans of the band, collecting “B-sides, demos, remixes, radio sessions, two concerts and other assorted rarities.”

Do you realize is an iconic song known and loved by many. It is an upbeat song that gives a powerful message. In this song Wayne Coyne sings about how the viewer (the audience) is beautiful.

He sings that everyone dies, and that is okay because life moves fast. His lyric goes, “It’s hard to make the good things last, you realize the sun doesn’t go down its just an illusion caused by the world spinning around.”

Recently the Flaming Lips released the demo for their song. They listen to the recording and reflect back on how they came up with their most iconic song.

Interestingly Coyne realizes that in most of their songs they end with the lyric realize, except this one. In the tape he is singing and trying to find more lyrics to the song.

Watching this can be reassuring to other songwriters who might get discouraged, with their writing. Even the greats took their time and didn’t know what their next line could have been.

To watch the commentary stream below along with the song Do you Realize.