Foreigner Announces Farewell Summer 2023 North American Tour Dates

Bittersweet news was shared by the classic rock band Foreigner about their farewell tour scheduled for the summertime of 2023.

The tour kicks off on July 6th, 2023 at Ameris Bank Ampitheatre in Atlanta, GA. The first leg of the tour will include 80s rock band Loverboy. Tickets are on sale now through Live Nation.

Blabbermouth shares an interview that the band’s lead singer Kelly Hansen gave discussing the band’s farewell: “The time has come. We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost eighteen years. We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way. Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve. So, we’re going to finish strong. I want to make it very clear how grateful and appreciative we are to our audiences all over the world who have supported this band. I’m sure there may be occasions when we’ll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much!”

Mick Jones offered commentary as well, stating “Many years ago, I wrote a song called “Feels Like The First Time” and today we are launching one last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”

Some of the band’s last live performances were in 2020 with fellow rock bands Kansas and Europe.

Foreigner plans to continue their initiative with the Grammy Museum Foundation in having choirs open the show with a cappella performances of classic rock songs. Radio stations across the country will create contests for their local choirs to win donations to their music programs, with the top-voted choir winning new music equipment.

2023 Farewell Tour Dates:

July 06 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 08 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 09 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 11 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

July 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

July 18 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

July 19 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 24 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

July 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 28 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 29 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 02 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

August 04 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 05 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

August 08 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 11 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

August 12 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

August 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

August 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

August 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 21 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 23 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

August 24 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 30 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

September 01 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

September 02 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center