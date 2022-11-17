K.Flay Shares Exhilarating Music Video for New Single “It’s Been So Long”       

Home News Cait Stoddard November 17th, 2022 - 12:34 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagn

Today artist K.Flay‘s song “It’s Been So Long” is out today along with the music video starring a crew of inflatable wacky wild wind dancers. The track is an inclusive invite to escape the monotony of our daily lives and hit the dance floor. It’s sonically ambitious in every way, from the hard-bodied beat to the deliberate distortion of Flay’s voice that makes the tune feel like she’s speaking directly to the listener.

The music video matches the track’s energy and capturing the feeling of freedom that comes with losing all sense of self-consciousness. The clip sees Flay dancing in her room like no one is watching but you get the sense that even if they were, she wouldn’t care.

The visual is drenched in self-confidence, and the feeling you get when you look in the mirror and realize you look amazing, and nothing about you needs to be changed. Both the song and video feel like a place that Flay has arrived at naturally and also one that can only be achieved through persistence.

“We really wanted to capture a feeling of joy, of freedom and unselfconsciousness. The way you dance when you’re by yourself. the way you feel when you look in the mirror and think damn I look good!!!!!!!! The wind dancers are just like the epitome of weirdness and wild abandon.” said Flay

Flay strikes a chord with lyrics like “I used to lock myself in the closet but f*ck it I’m just gonna show em.” Flay lost the ability to hear in one ear earlier this year and rather than see this as a misfortune, Flay used the adversity to beget creativity.

Sensory experience of the world is so baked into what we do everyday and the loss of something that has been so uncomplicated for Flay has been an exercise in acceptance. It’s also reflected back to Flay’s own strength and bestowed the realization that she’s indeed equipped to handle all that life has to throw her way.