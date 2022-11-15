The Smashing Pumpkins Cancel Portland Show Due to Laryngitis

Rock band The Smashing Pumpkins announced on social media they had to cancel last Sunday’s show in Portland because lead singer Billy Corgan is recovering from laryngitis. The Smashing Pumpkins are set to perform at San Francisco’s Chase Center tomorrow night and so far the event has not been postponed or canceled due to Corgan’s laryngitis.

Despite not performing last Sunday, the band will be releasing a new 33-song album ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts arrives next year where each act will be separately released in advance.

The Smashing Pumpkins called ATUM a sequel to the album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines Of God. Act II is due out January 3 and Act II to follow on April 21. Act I is available now.