Supreme Beings Of Leisure Debut New Single “Body”

The Los Angeles electronic group Supreme Beings of Leisure have unveiled a new single titled “Body.” The single has been taken from the duo’s upcoming studio album, 22, set to drop on February 10 next year.

“Body” acts as yet another example of SBL’s mastery of creating retro-futuristic West Coast inspired vibes, a sound that the band has become synonymous with since their self-titled debut 22 years ago. The soundscape of the track is bass-heavy, while featuring the sounds of brass and guitar that create a booming backing track to the chill and relaxed vocals of Geri Soriano-Lightwood.

Speaking on the new track, Soriano explains: “I became a clinical hypnotherapist that specializes in past-life regressions between albums. Death and the afterlife have always been fascinating to me. And during this time, Ramin had a near-death experience while battling an illness. ‘Body’ came out of that eerie combination of events.” Listen to “Body” below.

“Body” follows the Supreme Beings of Leisure’s previous offerings off of the upcoming album, “Full Circle” and “Contender.” The string of tracks follows a nearly 14 year long hiatus from the trip-hop act, leading many to believe that the band would never make a comeback. 22 intends to act as the band’s statement that they will continue on, even after dealing with divorces, deaths of loved ones, the pandemic and other factors that have forced the band to put music on the back foot.