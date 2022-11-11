mxdwn PREMIERE: Brother Hawk Drops Emotional New Song & Video “Southern Sun” And Announces New Album The Dreamer for March 2023 Release

Home News Cassandra Reichelt November 11th, 2022 - 9:00 AM

Brother Hawk, an Atlanta-based four-piece rock band, has announced that their new album The Dreamer which will be released on March 31st, 2023 via Liars Club, a new label founded by Amigo the Devil and indie powerhouse Regime Music Group and in celebration of their new album Brother Hawk has released a new video and song called “Southern Sun” and what a powerful song to share with fans everywhere as they prepare to release their new album coming out soon. At the core of Brother Hawk, there is a family and that family consists of The guitarist/singer JB Brisendine, keyboardist/singer Nick Johns-Cooper and Bassist James Fedigan and together, formed a special kind of bond that, in a way, seems unbreakable.

Brother Hawk’s “Southern Sun,” exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music, gives viewers a black and white music video that gives an overpowering of strength in sadness yet fierceness to be mighty in the surrounding darkness. “Southern Sun” channels its complexity of massing raging Southern blues-rock and soulful vocals

channels all of the band’s unique influences into one complex tapestry of raging Southern blues-rock riffs, epic-sounding organ, and goosebumps-inducing vocals that just purge your soul from the pain and sorrow of heartbreak and rise from the ashes like a Phoenix.

Brisendine breaks down “Southern Sun” and the meaning behind the album title:

“I wrote this song for a woman I was dating that actually lost her dad on the same day that I lost mine but years earlier. It’s about the light of love overpowering the darkness of grief.”

Brisendine continued by saying, “The Dreamer is my dad. Joseph the dreamer is his namesake. I wanted something that said his name and that it was about him without actually saying it, and the dreamer was the first thing that came to my mind. It’s him. Positive, hopeful, mystical, curious. My father Joe passed away in July of 2017. He was my best friend, and he was in the band as well. He played harmonica on all of our releases and played shows with us all around the southeast. He was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in February of 2017. The songs on the record are about my life since then, the impact that his passing had on me, my brother, and my mother, as well as my relationships with them. I see it as a love letter to my family in a way.”

Check out the music video for “Southern Sun” below right now!