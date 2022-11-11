mxdwn PREMIERE: Brother Hawk Drops Emotional New Song & Video “Southern Sun” And Announces New Album The Dreamer for March 2023 Release

Brother Hawk, an Atlanta-based four-piece rock band, has announced that their new album The Dreamer which will be released on March 31st, 2023 via Liars Club, a new label founded by Amigo the Devil and indie powerhouse Regime Music Group and in celebration of their new album Brother Hawk has released a new video and song called “Southern Sun” and what a powerful song to share with fans everywhere as they prepare to release their new album coming out soon. At the core of Brother Hawk, there is a family and that family consists of The guitarist/singer JB Brisendine, keyboardist/singer Nick Johns-Cooper and Bassist James Fedigan and together, formed a special kind of bond that, in a way, seems unbreakable.
Brother Hawk’s “Southern Sun,” exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music, gives viewers a black and white music video that gives an overpowering of strength in sadness yet fierceness to be mighty in the surrounding darkness. “Southern Sun” channels its complexity of massing raging Southern blues-rock and soulful vocals
