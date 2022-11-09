Zolita Announces New EP Falling Out/Falling In For February 2023 Release, Shares New Song & Video “Ruin My Life”

Alt-pop sensation, songwriter, and filmmaker Zolita has just released a new single titled “Ruin My Life,” a blissful yet allegorical pop song that exemplifies the fantastical and magical feeling of finding oneself in a deep and invigorating love that begins to characterize and monopolize one’s entire being to the point where nothing else inherently matters. According to Zolita, “‘Ruin My Life’ is about that period of time when you fall in love with someone and it genuinely feels like nothing else matters. You start canceling plans, blowing off your friends, losing focus at work, and it may be unhealthy, but it feels so good. It’s about needing someone so badly that you wouldn’t mind if they ruined your life.”

Zolita’s latest single arrives accompanied by a movie-esque, cinematic official video that functions as the second installment in the artist’s Falling Out/Falling In introspective video series, named after the title of her upcoming Falling Out/Falling In EP set to be released February 10, which aims to unpack the highs and lows of a standard romantic relationship; in the first installment of her video series, which began with her recent single “20 Questions,” the esteemed filmmaker and songwriter did not hesitate to discuss “the devastating, confusing, joyful process of falling out of love, getting over someone, and falling in love with someone else” as she imagines enacting revenge on an unfaithful ex in a thorough homage to cinematic history. In this next chapter of her “viral lesbian romance trilogy that has captivated the internet, Zolita focuses on the artist’s reconnection with her first love, whose wedding just happens to be that weekend, as she travels to her hometown, still reeling from the depravity and destruction of her recent breakup (MTV).

In support of her upcoming Falling Out/Falling In EP that was mentioned before, Zolita plans to kick off “The Falling Out/Falling In North American tour on February 18, 2023, just eight days after the worldwide release of her EP on February 10. Throughout this tour, Zolita will be making seven performances throughout the United States, with her first stop at the Songbyrd in Washington, D.C. on February 18 and her last on the other side of the country at the Brick & Mortar in San Francisco, CA on March 2nd. Look below for a full tour schedule.

Tickets will be available for purchase on November 18 at 10:00 am local time. As an added bonus, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Trevor Project.

The Falling Out / Falling In Tour Dates:

2/18 – Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd

2/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

2/21 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

2/22 – Boston, MA @ Sonia

2/28 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

3/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

3/2 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar

Falling Out / Falling In EP tracklist: