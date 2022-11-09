Pile Announces New Album All Fiction For February 2023 Release, Shares New Song & Video “Loops”

Home News Federico Cardenas November 9th, 2022 - 8:05 PM

The Nashville-based indie rock outfit Pile has announced their eighth studio album, All Fiction. The upcoming project is set to drop on February 17, 2023 through Exploding in Sound Records. To commemorate the announcement, Pile has shared their first single and video from the album, “Loops.”

The band’s upcoming project has been advertised as putting the darker sides of their imaginations at the forefront. Brooklyn Vegan quotes a press release from the band explaining that “All Fiction is an ornate, carefully paced study on the subjectivity of perception, the data-shaping despotism of big tech, and the connections between anxiety and death.” See the project’s album art and tracklisting below.

All Fiction Tracklist

1. It Comes Closer

2. Loops

3. Gardening Hours

4. Link Arms

5. Blood

6. Lowered Rainbow

7. Forgetting

8. Poisons

9. Nude With A Suitcase

10. Neon Gray

The sound of “Loops” puts dark and intense drums and riffs at the forefront, with front man Rick Maguire’s vocals maintaining a muffled but strong presence. The track emphasizes themes of confusion and the difficulty of personal growth, accompanied by an equally confusing and disorienting visual, directed by Joshua Echevarria.

Speaking on the new single, Pile’s founder and front man Rick Maguire explains that “Throughout most of Pile’s existence, I’ve used songwriting as a means to work through personal issues and to express uncomfortable feelings in what I’ve perceived to be a healthy form of processing emotions. While doing this I’ve also been working hard to create a career in writing music.” He goes on: “The song “Loops” is about the confusion I’ve experienced in the place where those two roads meet, and reflecting on whether what I’m creating is for personal growth or for personal gain has ended up leading to more questions than answers.”

Watch the official music video for “Loops” via YouTube below.

All Fiction will follow Pile’s previous studio album, 2019’s Green and Gray. The upcoming project is available for pre-order here.