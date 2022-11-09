Jerry Cantrell Announces Spring 2023 US Solo Tour Dates

Alice in Chains guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell has announced his touring itinerary in support of his latest record, Brighten. The shows are set to kick off in February next year and will also feature Thunderpussy in a supporting sole. The pre-sale will begin today, followed by the general on-sale this Friday.
Released in October 2021, Brighten is Cantrell’s first project without Alice in Chains in 19 years! The album is co-produced by film composer Tyler Bates and longtime engineer Paul Fig with contributions from icons such as Duff McKagan(Guns N’ Roses), Greg Puciato, Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney). Joe Barresi (Tools, Queens of the Stone Age) looked over the album’s mixing.
This spring, Cantrell concluded the first leg of the Brighten US tour with a band that consisted of Bates (guitar), Puciato (backing vocals), Sharone (drums), George Adrian (bass), Michael Rozon (pedal steel) and Jason Achilles (keyboards). He is now all set to extend these dates into next year. (Blabbermouth)
Confirmed dates for the upcoming tour are as follows:
Feb. 21 – Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theatre
Feb. 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Midway
Feb. 24 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Auditorium
Feb. 25 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
Feb. 26 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
Feb. 28 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater
Mar. 04 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
Mar. 05 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live
Mar. 07 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
Mar. 08 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
Mar. 10 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre
Mar. 11 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
Mar. 12 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
Mar. 14 – Providence, RI – Strand Ballroom
Mar. 15 – Portland, ME – Aura
Mar. 17 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot Theater
Mar. 18 – Bensalem, PA – Xcite Center
Mar. 19 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
Mar. 21 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
Mar. 22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club
Mar. 24 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
Mar. 25 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
Mar. 27 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Mar. 29 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
Mar. 31 – Spokane, WA – Fox Theater
Apr. 01 – Tacoma, WA – Pantages Theater
