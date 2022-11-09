Jerry Cantrell Announces Spring 2023 US Solo Tour Dates

Home News Karan Singh November 9th, 2022 - 11:46 AM

Alice in Chains guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell has announced his touring itinerary in support of his latest record, Brighten. The shows are set to kick off in February next year and will also feature Thunderpussy in a supporting sole. The pre-sale will begin today, followed by the general on-sale this Friday.

Released in October 2021, Brighten is Cantrell’s first project without Alice in Chains in 19 years! The album is co-produced by film composer Tyler Bates and longtime engineer Paul Fig with contributions from icons such as Duff McKagan(Guns N’ Roses), Greg Puciato, Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney). Joe Barresi (Tools, Queens of the Stone Age) looked over the album’s mixing.

This spring, Cantrell concluded the first leg of the Brighten US tour with a band that consisted of Bates (guitar), Puciato (backing vocals), Sharone (drums), George Adrian (bass), Michael Rozon (pedal steel) and Jason Achilles (keyboards). He is now all set to extend these dates into next year. (Blabbermouth)

Confirmed dates for the upcoming tour are as follows:

Feb. 21 – Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theatre

Feb. 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Midway

Feb. 24 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Auditorium

Feb. 25 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Feb. 26 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

Feb. 28 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

Mar. 04 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

Mar. 05 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

Mar. 07 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Mar. 08 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

Mar. 10 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

Mar. 11 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Mar. 12 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Mar. 14 – Providence, RI – Strand Ballroom

Mar. 15 – Portland, ME – Aura

Mar. 17 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot Theater

Mar. 18 – Bensalem, PA – Xcite Center

Mar. 19 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

Mar. 21 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

Mar. 22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club

Mar. 24 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

Mar. 25 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

Mar. 27 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Mar. 29 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

Mar. 31 – Spokane, WA – Fox Theater

Apr. 01 – Tacoma, WA – Pantages Theater

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat