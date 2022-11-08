mxdwn PREMIERE: Sunfruits Release Super Fun Video for New Single “Believe It All”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt November 8th, 2022 - 7:00 AM

Melbourne’s psych-pop band Sunfruits led by Winter McQuinn has released a brand new epic crazy fun new single, “Believe It All,” on Nov 8 via Third Eye Stimuli Records and Earth Libraries. Sunfruits is best known for using their influence and making their own sound entirely theirs and are compared to bands such as King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, The Lazy Eyes, Bananagun, The Flaming Lips and exemplify Sunfruits’ psychedelic pop edge at its best, with anthemic vocals and sonic textures that just screams Sunfruits originality.

Sunfruits’ “Believe It All,” exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music, follows man walking the streets, meeting people and telling people about a show happening tonight and as the band prepares for the show they have fun, relaxing time while jamming out living their best lives. The group’s blend of 60s and 70s sound is infectious and unimaginable not to dance and be free to the music. The video was directed by Greg Agiro and for the first since being a part of the band as the drummer got to sing vocals on this new single.

Sunfruits’ McQuinn breaks down their thoughts on the new track:

“I was really trying to go for a larger than life, over the top production. With many layers of washy synths, fuzzout lead guitar lines and then some rough as guts beach boy esque vocal layering. This was all super fun to record and play around with during recording and pre production. Seeing how dramatic we could get the final chorus to be.”

Check out the new single “Believe It All” below right now!