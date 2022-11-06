White Lung Unveil New Song “If You’re Gone”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter November 6th, 2022 - 4:25 PM

Photo Credit: Rick Rodney

Another single from the Canadian punk rock band White Lung’s newest album Premonition has been released by the band. The new track “If You’re Gone” has profound meaning for the band’s lead vocalist Mish Barber-Way after having two children since the band’s last album Paradise was released in 2016.

In a press release Barber-Way discussed the song, stating that “Premonition deals with topics of birth and evolution. “If You’re Gone” focuses on the rebirth that happens when a loved one- particularly one who raised you- is no longer with you. Suicide was in the zeitgeist in many ways when I wrote this song. At the time, a few prominent public figures had killed themselves and they all had children. I was thinking about postpartum depression and how real it can hit. The song is about the emotions of children when their parent is now gone and how they deal with that loss. It also looks at the struggle parents face when life gets so bad one doesn’t see another way but to end it.” The lyrics of the song pack a hard punch when paired with the potent guitar melody and hard drums.

White Lung is made up of Barber-Way on vocals, Anne-Marie Vassiliou on drums, and Kenneth William on guitar. This will be the band’s last album together after a previous announcement was made about the band making the decision to break up after its release. The final album is the band’s fifth album.