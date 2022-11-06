American Lips Release New 3-Song Single “Waste Of Crime”

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 6th, 2022 - 8:27 PM

American Lips have just released a new 3-song maxi-single, Waste of Crime, via Ancient Fashion Records on November 2nd. A maxi-single geared towards fans of hits such as the Ghostbusters OST, Pet Shop Boys, Rocket From The Crypt and Plastic Bertrand, American Lips utilizes funky beats and extensive brass instrumentation to create three new songs that will keep listeners on their toes.

In explaining Death From Above 1979 drummer Sebastien Grainger and prolific producer Adrian Popovich’s newest offering, the band asks listeners to ponder what it would sound like if The Art Of Noise produced a Plastic Bertrand record, a question to which Popvich responded that “I spent a good chunk of 1988 listening to the Colors OST and the“Kiss” cassingle by The Art Of Noise and Tom Jones. This older kid Rob on my street who was into punk rock said, “the Colors soundtrack is pretty cool but that Art Of Noise song is garbage!” As a nine-year-old, I’d yet to be called out on my questionable musical tastes. Rob made me a mixtape with songs by The Ramones, Misfits, Motorhead, The Buzzcocks, and a bunch of other essentials. I’d never heard any punk music before and the impact it had on me was huge. Fast forward to 2022, when Sebastien unilaterally decided to add Fairlight sample horn arrangements to two new American Lips songs, the simultaneous feelings of glorious discovery and deep shame I felt in 1988 came flooding back”.

The maxi-single features the songs “Waste of Crime,” “Labor of Hate,” and “Labor of Dub,” all embedded below.