Riverboat Gamblers Debut New Single “Two Little Hearts”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter October 30th, 2022 - 2:39 PM

An exciting press release has announced that Riverboat Gamblers have released a new single called “Two Little Hearts.”

Riverboat Gamblers plans to release a 7” vinyl that features two new songs, one of which being “Two Little Hearts.” The vinyl is being released through Anxious & Angry Records. In an interview shared by Secret Service Publicity with the band’s lead vocalist Mike Wiebe, Wiebe says about the song “As one of the world’s premier rock and roll bands we have stared into the abyss and scraped the lowest depths of depravity a soul can sink to. For this number we sunk to the 9th ring of hell and wrote a song about how if you have two kitty cats in your house you are gonna have a real wild time.” The song has heavy percussion and electrifying guitar melodies that serve as a reminder of the band’s rock music roots.

Riverboat Gamblers plan to perform a special release party show in honor of the vinyl in Austin, Texas on December 8, 2022. The band has had a few years to perfect these songs as one of their last performances was in November 2014 with the bands Rocket from The Crypt, The Briefs, and Murder City Devils in Austin, Texas.

The band has five members including Wiebe and has been playing garage punk rock for more than two decades. The band has prided themselves as having a piercing and authentic rock sound. Secret Service Publicity described the band as “…recognizing no master or silly pit boss. When they were expected to stagnate, they changed. When they were expected to change, they revisited their roots. Now they’re expected to fade away and they’re saying, “Actually no thanks. Here’s some brand new fire for your ears.”