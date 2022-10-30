Firefly Festival To Return In 2024 After 2023 Off Season

Home News Bailey DeSchutter October 30th, 2022 - 2:10 PM

Brooklyn Vegan has brought the news that the Firefly Festival will be taking place again in 2024 after their announcement that the festival is “taking a year to recharge our lights” and will not occur in 2023. The announcement comes from the festival’s official Twitter account on October 27, 2022.

We’ll be cherishing these moments until we reunite. 💛

After 10 magical years of Firefly in The Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024! pic.twitter.com/UV3GgreyXT — Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) October 27, 2022

The comments on the Firefly Festival’s tweet reveals that many are unhappy to hear this news. The festival’s tweet currently has 53 retweets, has been quoted 149 times, and has 82 direct replies. A large portion of the comments are questioning the possible reasons behind the decision to cancel, such as the festival wanting to change locations, while others are speculating whether they believe the festival will even take place in 2024 as promised.

The popular festival hosted in The Woodlands of Dover, Delaware has been taking place in June since 2012, with the festival also being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021 and 2022, the festival took place in the fall September month instead of June. Mxdwn previously wrote on the festival’s 2022 and 2021 lineups. The 2022 lineup included 81 artists with some very big names participating, including Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Halsey, Weezer, etc. This was slightly less than the 91 artists the festival had in 2021 which had included Lizzo, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, etc.