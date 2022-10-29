††† (Crosses) Announce New EP Permanent.Radiant For December 2022 Release, Share New Song & Video “Vivien”

Home News Gracie Chunes October 29th, 2022 - 11:34 AM

On Friday, October 28, music duo ††† (Crosses), made up of Deftones‘ Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez, share a new track, “Vivien,” from their upcoming EP PERMANENT.RADIANT, set to be released on Friday, December 9 via Warner Records.

“Viven,” composed of eerie synth arrangements and pulsating percussion, is the masterful production is a vessel for Moreno’s signature vocal delivery. The music video, co-directed by Lorenzo Diego and Lopez, serves as the perfect otherworldly, filmic video to match the song. Aesthetic shots and falling book pages accompany the duo as they perform the heavy song at a house party. With “Vivien,” ††† (Crosses) are once again delivering poignant, propulsive music that is destined to sweep you away.

Stream “Vivien” here.

Pre-order PERMANENT.RADIANT here.

PERMANENT.RADIANT track list is as follows:

1. Sensation

2. Vivien

3. Cadavre Exquis

4. Day One

5. Holier

6. Procession

Photo Credit: Marv Watson