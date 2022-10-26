Show Me the Body Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour Dates

In the lead to their forthcoming album, Trouble The Water, due this Friday, hardcore punk disruptors Show Me the Body have announced the fates for the North American leg of their World War Tour. Following the European, UK, New Zealand and Australia dates, the group will embark on their 36-date tour across North America with support from Scowl, Jesus Piece, Zulu and TRiPPJONES. They will kick it off in Philadelphia on February 9 with stops in Richmond, Miami, Dallas, Tuscon, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Boston and Baltimore before wrapping things up in their hometown of New York City on March 24.
Although the title invokes the ancient alchemy Moses wielded to free and unite Israelite peoples, Trouble the Water refuses nostalgia or mimicry. Instead, it considers the sublime power of the unifying physical practices that can be enacted daily, to invoke immeasurable spiritual and collective reactions. Buoyed by moments of stinging stillness and compulsive, almost optimistic, malfunctioning rhythms, the work is literally a conjuration to dance, and move. If we are really living through the end of the world, maybe every movement we make, no matter how slight, is actually boundless and radical.
The band is expected to perform joints from the new album on tour. The full list of dates are as follows:
EUROPE/UK
10/28 – Dortmund, Germany @ Red Forest Festival
10/29 – Berlin, Germany @ Red Forest Festival
10/30 – Drachten, Netherlands @ Iduna
10/31 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merleyn
11/01 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
11/02 – Fribourg, Switzerland @ Café XXème
11/03 – Bologna, Italy @ Freakout Club
11/04 – Verona, Italy @ Colorificio Kroen
11/05 – Mezzago, Italy @ Bloom
11/07 – London, UK @ The Underworld
NEW ZEALAND
11/30 – Wellington, NZ @ Meow
12/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Neck Of The Woods
AUSTRALIA
12/06 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory
12/07 – Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside
12/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Stay Gold
12/09 – Perth, AU @ Bad Lands
NORTH AMERICA
2/9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
2/10 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
2/11 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
2/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
2/14 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
2/15 – Miami, FL @ Gramps
2/16 – Gainsville, FL @ The Wooly
2/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
2/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
2/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
2/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
2/22 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
2/24 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
2/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
2/26 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
2/28 – Orange County, CA @ The Observatory
3/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent $#
3/3 – Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz @ Vets Hall
3/4 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre #
3/5 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
3/7 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #
3/8 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #
3/9 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #
3/10 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
3/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell #
3/12 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre #
3/14 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
3/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Venue
3/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
3/17 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery
3/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
3/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona
3/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
3/22 – Albany, NY @ Fuze Box
3/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
3/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel