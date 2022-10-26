Show Me the Body Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Karan Singh October 26th, 2022 - 11:53 AM

In the lead to their forthcoming album, Trouble The Water, due this Friday, hardcore punk disruptors Show Me the Body have announced the fates for the North American leg of their World War Tour. Following the European, UK, New Zealand and Australia dates, the group will embark on their 36-date tour across North America with support from Scowl, Jesus Piece, Zulu and TRiPPJONES. They will kick it off in Philadelphia on February 9 with stops in Richmond, Miami, Dallas, Tuscon, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Boston and Baltimore before wrapping things up in their hometown of New York City on March 24.

Although the title invokes the ancient alchemy Moses wielded to free and unite Israelite peoples, Trouble the Water refuses nostalgia or mimicry. Instead, it considers the sublime power of the unifying physical practices that can be enacted daily, to invoke immeasurable spiritual and collective reactions. Buoyed by moments of stinging stillness and compulsive, almost optimistic, malfunctioning rhythms, the work is literally a conjuration to dance, and move. If we are really living through the end of the world, maybe every movement we make, no matter how slight, is actually boundless and radical.

The band is expected to perform joints from the new album on tour. The full list of dates are as follows:

EUROPE/UK

10/28 – Dortmund, Germany @ Red Forest Festival

10/29 – Berlin, Germany @ Red Forest Festival

10/30 – Drachten, Netherlands @ Iduna

10/31 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merleyn

11/01 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

11/02 – Fribourg, Switzerland @ Café XXème

11/03 – Bologna, Italy @ Freakout Club

11/04 – Verona, Italy @ Colorificio Kroen

11/05 – Mezzago, Italy @ Bloom

11/07 – London, UK @ The Underworld

NEW ZEALAND

11/30 – Wellington, NZ @ Meow

12/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Neck Of The Woods

AUSTRALIA

12/06 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory

12/07 – Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside

12/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Stay Gold

12/09 – Perth, AU @ Bad Lands

NORTH AMERICA

2/9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

2/10 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

2/11 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

2/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

2/14 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

2/15 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

2/16 – Gainsville, FL @ The Wooly

2/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

2/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

2/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

2/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

2/22 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

2/24 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

2/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

2/26 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

2/28 – Orange County, CA @ The Observatory

3/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent $#

3/3 – Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz @ Vets Hall

3/4 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre #

3/5 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

3/7 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #

3/8 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #

3/9 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

3/10 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

3/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell #

3/12 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

3/14 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

3/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Venue

3/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

3/17 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery

3/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

3/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona

3/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

3/22 – Albany, NY @ Fuze Box

3/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

3/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel