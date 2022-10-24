Immortal Announce New Album War Against All For 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard October 24th, 2022 - 3:34 PM

Today Norwegian black metal band Immortal have announced they will be releasing their upcoming album War Against All in 2023. War Against All will be the band’s tenth studio LP which feature eight songs in Immortal’s classic musical style.

“It’s actually the same studio where I recorded the guitars and vocals for Northern Chaos Gods. They also did a great job with the new album, and it was a pleasure to go back and work there again. I am especially pleased with the outcome on this one. It’s got that cold biting guitar sound, yet powerful production. said Demonaz

All the music on War Against All is composed and performed by Demonaz and it features some session members from Immortal’s early records. Also The album is produced by Arve Isdal and recorded at Conclave & Earshot Studio in Bergen, Norway by Herbrand Larsen and Isdal.

“Immortal have never compromised on the original vision, which is taking fans on a journey through Blashyrkh with our most grim and dark music, with every new release. These songs are no exception to this. I am proud of the final result, it’s got a distinct expression, and I can’t wait to let the fans hear it.” said Demonaz

War Against All Track List