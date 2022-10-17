Titus Andronicus – The Will to Live

Home News Priscilla Flores October 17th, 2022 - 1:28 PM

Headbanging Catharsis for Rock Lovers

When writing the tragedy Titus Andronicus, Shakespeare not only created one of history’s most respected plays, but also a name that would inspire artists centuries apart. Formed in 2005 by founding member and vocalist Patrick Stickles, their artistry has evolved since their self-released and self-titled 2005 debut EP.

“My Mother is Going to Kill Me” is not exactly the name of a track that a normal band would choose to open their album with. However, Titus Andronicus is no ordinary band. Still standing 17 years after its formation in 2005, the New Jersey band cleverly introduces their 7th studio album to their listeners by… scaring them…

“My Mother is Going to Kill Me” opens the album chillingly, sounding like the intro to a blockbuster horror movie, full with police sirens and screeching doors… or possibly cats. It doesn’t grant you any time to adjust, its effect is immediate; you are now intrigued and engaged. Guitars soon make their way in, followed by liberating drums, which give the track a turn on its head, as it becomes inspiring.

Not so inspiring, although more anger inducing, is “(I’m) Screwed,” which talks about pressure exerted on society by the system. It’s made to make the listener think about who is really in power, and how much is the system really controlling our lives. Anger and sarcastic justice seeking lyrics such as “our poverty is their policy,” “you’ve got the hungry under lock and key” and “you’ll never let my body be my property,” really drive the point home.

“Bridge and Tunnel” makes sure to kick its listeners into a curb. And another… and another after the other. And it sure does have time to do all that, considering it is the longest track in the album, lasting a whopping 7 minutes and 11 seconds. It goes from 70s inspired rock to a sound that includes a somewhat Christmas-y sound around the middle of the track, using jingle bells as base percussions, and performing guitar riffs that can only be described as Christmas in June, before going quiet, opening the stereophonic space, and taking its sound to a more haunting thematic, which is led by piano and a female vocal, before returning to its native rock sound with Stickles back at the vocals.

Leading The Will to Live into a darker theme, “Dead Meat” sets the tone into something a bit more serious and haunting. “An Anomaly” brings back 80s rock guitar riffs whilst aiding “Dead Meat” to take the listener to hell itself. By constantly bringing up religious imagery, more specifically, the Devil and Satan himself. Patrick Stickles reminds the listener, “it was God who made the Devil” and “down in the flames Satan’s patiently waiting,” while the song slows down to a stop, only the drums’ kick remaining, creating the illusion of a heartbeat fading.

After quite a few tense and dark tracks, “Baby Crazy,” “All Through the Night” and “We’re Coming Back” are a much needed breather. Their feel good chords and melodies are key to give the listener a rest and a brighter outlook on the album.

“69 Stones” is the ballad of the album. It consists of a very swingy piano, rough vocals and a harmonica . As the song progresses, it is easy to realize this is the album’s namesake, constantly mentioning the will to live as a concept, recognizing it as “an awful curse,” and something that “won’t leave me alone” as it “feels like carrying 69 stones”.

The Will to Live is reminiscent of early 2000s rock, the kind that is energetic enough to not be emo or metal, but hard enough to make almost every track sound like the staple of either the opening or the rolling credits of a coming-of-age movie. The tracks that don’t fit into that category border on a darker sound or theme.

The mix is perfect for the genre; dry and bare with minimal harmonies. The Will to Love boldly continues taking steps towards opposing the current industry standard of overprocessing elements such as vocals in songs. The vocal layering on the songs is quite raw, by including several takes of the lead vocals and executing them all at the same time, it creates more emphasis, rawness, and a tad bit of dissonance in pitch that makes every track more human and thus easier to connect with. The album’s producers, Patrick Stickles, and Howard Bilerman made every track a guaranteed head banger that will keep you hooked throughout the album.