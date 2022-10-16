Goatwhore Unveils Video For “Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter October 16th, 2022 - 3:44 PM

In celebrating the release of their new album, death metal band Goatwhore has released a music video for the title track “Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven.” The five-minute long video directed by David Brodsky features the band performing in a foggy area of a large building. Also included are scenes of a mysterious costumed figure posing with an animal skull to add to the song’s eerie aesthetic.

Metal Blade Records refers to the album as the fiercest album by the band to date in everything from the sound to execution and says the album stands by the band’s “trademark brew of death, black, thrash, and classic metal delivered with breathless intensity and an unapologetic bloodlust.” In an interview with the band’s lead vocalist Louis B. Falgoust II he discusses his inspiration for the album, stating “Life is simple, but very complex when coming to the relationships of numerous people together and their paths crossing. The idea was spawned from delving into my own idea behind the relationship of Judas and Jesus, reading various writings on the topic, from the basic ones we all have heard to the forbidden concepts like the Gospels of Judas. It’s also about the idea of doing something you may think is positive or beneficial, but it only ends up putting you in a more negative foundation, and this abstraction can send a person into a very dark place. Life around you begins to crumble and the thoughts become more askew. The title is more of a metaphor embracing this idea.”

The album is an impressive forty-seven minutes long and boasts twelve tracks. The album ushers in Goatwhore’s twenty-fifth year as a band. Mxdwn had also covered the band’s release of the song “Born Of Satan’s Flesh” from the new album.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva