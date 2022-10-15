R&B Singer Ginuwine Nearly Killed In Criss Angel Magic Stunt Gone Wrong

Home News Gracie Chunes October 15th, 2022 - 2:23 PM

R&B singer Ginuwine was almost killed when filming a segment for Magic With The Stars by magician Criss Angel while partaking in a stunt. Ginuwine was asked to hold his breath underwater while submerged in a glass cube. A video from Daily Mail shows the singer hitting the side of the cube with his hand to attract the attention of staff on the show, who eventually brought him out of the cube and laid him on the ground after he passed out.

The singer was taken away from the studio unconscious, but has reportedly made a full recovery. An anonymous source told the Daily Mail: “It all happened so fast, it was like he got tapped out in a fight. In the show he was trying to overcome his fear of being under water as he couldn’t hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out.” Despite this, the singer went ahead and performed the stunt on the show.

In a video posted to social media, Ginuwine told fans that the incident took place a month ago, and that he has since made a full recovery. (NME)