Hot Chip Share New Claymation Video For “Eleanor”

Hot Chip has shared their new music video for “Eleanor,” from their recently released album Freakout/Release. The claymation video for “Eleanor” is directed by Alice Kong and gives viewers an unexpected journey of life. “The music video tells the tale of our main character “Eleanor” who, after a series of unfortunate events, hits a pole in front of an eye glass shop that will… Open her eyes!,” says Kong. “She then takes control of her environment and twists everything to her advantage by literally sculpting the clay world she lives in. By hand-picking every detail from a brick’s colour to a poster on a wall we were able to sneak in some easter eggs, I hope the viewers will have fun spotting!” Check out the video below.

Remixes of “Eleanor” with Krystal Klear, Smugglers Way’s own Braxe + Falcon and Austin Ato have also been released. The band just played a four-night residency in their London hometown and have upcoming dates in South America and Australia in November. Freakout/Release follows the band’s 2019 album A Bath Full Of Ecstasy.

Hot Chip consists of Owen Clarke, Al Doyle, Joe Goddard, Felix Martin and Alexis Taylor.

