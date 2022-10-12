Plaid Unveil New Song & Short Film “Perspex”

Home News Roy Lott October 12th, 2022 - 4:14 PM

Plaid has released their latest single “Perspex,” from their upcoming new album Feorm Falorxalong. The track starts with a piano and transcends into a light, etheral instrumental tune. The short film is created by pioneering digital artist Emma Catnip and sees the duo recreating a recent performance at the Feorm Festival on the planet Falorx. The short film is “inspired by the idea of Light Beings created on Feorm Falorx. I took the themes of transparency and sentience and imagined a new consciousness awakening through these constantly evolving sculptures. To achieve this I generated unique animations using an AI-powered notebook, to explore the latent space where words are translated into images,” says Catnip. Check out the song and film below.

Feorm Falorxalong is set to be released on November 11 and has a much lighter tone compared to the dark tone of their previously released effort, Polymer. The album includes nine additional tracks and an original graphic novel and is published by the same AI technology that is used by the short film, which is OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 and Disco Diffusion.