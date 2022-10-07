Lamb of God Shares Dynamic News Music Video For “Ditch”

Lamb of God has released the official music video for their song, “ditch” featured in their new album, “Omens” released today (October 7, 2022). Lamb of God a heavy metal band, who tells stories through their music and music videos especially. In the music video for the song “Ditch” there are a group of people in the dirt with a warm spotlight over and around them. They look clueless crawling around and trying to dig up the dirt with their hands or rocks. The people crawl on their hands and knees, and it appears that they obey a “God” like figure who tells them what to do it is someone they listen to and obey. during the music video a box falls from the sky with bread inside, they all fight to eat some then continue digging again. Another box is thrown in their mist, again they fight to open the box and again there is food. Finally, the last box is thrown to them as they fight expecting to see food, there are weapons once figuring out what these are used for, they all stand in a fighting position and charge at the “God.” The lyrics in the song describe what is happening in the music video, it is an example of how people can be in life at times. We dig ourselves in a ditch, at times you look up for help, and sometimes you are not given the help you want. At the end of the song the chorus says, “Down in a ditch that you dug yourself, you can live and die by the hand you’re dealt, unwound consequence and you can never tell.” Just like in the music video, the people were given items, it was up to them what to do with them. Once they got the weapons, it was up to the people stuck in the hole to finally get up and leave the person who kept them there, which could be a metaphor for people in real life. To read other stories about the band click here.

Tweet

Previous article Muse At The Crypto.com Arena On April 6 Trisha Valdez My name is Trisha Valdez, I live in Cathedral City and attend school at College of the Desert where I will be receiving my AA in Journalism in the fall. I love writing, listening to music, acting and singing. I am excited to continue my career in journalism and see where it takes me.