Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Releases Electric New Single “Let It Go” Releases Electric New Single “Let It Go”

Today rock band Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum announced the release of their newest single “Let It Go.” The tune has quickly become a fan-favorite and a staple at the band’s sold-out live shows. “Let It Go” is a soaring, synth-heavy escape from reality as the band encourages listeners to do exactly as it says, LET. IT. GO. Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum is Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Lazarus), drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie).



“Let It Go” is a killer tune because the dynamic instrumentation brings a solid retro vibe. the piano playing the background brings an elegant sound , the guitar playing fills the atmosphere will vein jolting riffs and the thunderous drum beats brings a catchy vibe. Also Hall’s vocal performance is amazing due to how his low and classy voice matches the musical temp. and his vocal style compliments the theme of this piece. “Let It Go” is a stunning composition that will cause listeners to dance along.

“[The] indie rock band led by Michael C. Hall spreads its wings with music that’s hard to pin down. The members defer when asked to describe their sound, preferring instead to say it’s what you might expect to hear in a butterfly museum. If that’s the case, expect the museum to play a mix of glam, dreamy ‘80s New Wave, acoustic folk, Nine Inch Nails intensity and lots of David Bowie.” said Associated Press