Joey Ramone’s Estate Sells His Music Publishing For $10 Million

Home News Cait Stoddard October 6th, 2022 - 8:23 PM

Joey Ramone‘s estate has sold his music for $10 million. According to the Rolling Stone the deal is a bigger $2 billion partnership between the independent publisher Primary Wave Music and investment company Brookfield Asset Management. Ramone died on April 15, 2001 right before his birthday and he co-written the songs “I Wanna Be Sedated,” “Judy Is a Punk,” “Beat on the Brat,” “Do You Remember Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio?,” “Rock n’ Roll High School” and has released two solo albums.

In a statement Ramone’s brother Mitchel Hyman expressed how happy he is with giving his late brother’s publishing to Primary Wave.

“I’m happy to welcome Primary Wave as partners in my brother’s interests in Ramones. “I’m thoroughly convinced of their eagerness to perpetuate his legacy, and their sincerity about doing it in a way that will never compromise his credibility. I, very much, am looking forward to working with them.” said Hyman