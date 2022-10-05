Travis Announces US Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 5th, 2022 - 1:54 AM

Multi-platinum Scottish rock band Travis are going on tour this November in select US cities. The tour kicks off on Nov. 4 in San Francisco California at The Fillmore and then visits Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City and Washington D.C. The select string of performances are set to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their worldwide chart-topping album The Invisible Band with a special deluxe box set reissue out now on Craft Recordings.Last year, Travis was forced to cancel their US tour dates due frontman Fran Healy’s to an unexpected hand injury from rescuing a dog caught in a multi-car accident outside of his home. Following Healy’s recovery, Travis is excited to make their return to the US and perform in select major cities.

Entering the new millennium as one of the biggest bands in the UK following the success of sophomore album, 1999’s The Man Who which is now certified 9x platinum and with over 2.7 million albums sold in the UK, Travis spent the remainder of the ’00s developing their sound without ever forgetting their core commitment to songwriting. The Invisible Band (2001) consolidated the group’s status as the grown-ups’ indie rock band of choice, while 2003’s 12 Memories revealed a newfound electronica influence. 2007’s The Boy With No Name was the band’s most eclectic album to date and in the years since, the group have only continued to build on their enduring appeal. 2008’s Ode to J Smith included the fan-favorite single “Something Anything” while Where You Stand (2013) and Everything At Once (2016) returned Travis to the UK Top 5. Travis’s emotionally charged and deeply heartfelt ninth studio album 10 Songs (2020) marked another new chapter in the band’s extraordinarily prolific and unflappable career.10 Songs is yet another body of work that showcases the band as one of the UK’s finest song writing exports.

2022 US TOUR DATES:

Fri Nov 04 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

Sat Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Theatre at The Ace

Mon Nov 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Tue Nov 08 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

Wed Nov 09 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club