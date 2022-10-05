Fever Ray Share New Song & Video “Did You Hear What They Call Us?”

Swedish singer-songwriter and record producer Karin Dreijer, best known as one half of the electronic music duo the Knife, is back under their Fever Ray alias with a new track. “What They Call Us” was written and co-produced by their brother and former Knife member, Olof Dreijer. The video was written and directed by long-time collaborator Martin Falck. Check it out below:
The above audio and visual package features Dreijer in spooky, zombie-like makeup vocalizing over an abstract, percussion-dominated instrumental. Their voice sounds as eerie as ever yet it’s vibrant enough to add flavor to their sibling’s mechanical production. This isn’t a track you’ll find-yourself coming back to but it’ll certainly leave a lasting impression, especially if you watch the video.