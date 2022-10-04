mxdwn PREMIERE: TVOD (Television Overdose) Drops Trippy New Single “Alien”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt October 4th, 2022 - 7:00 AM

TVOD (Television Overdose), a Brooklyn-based experimental disco-punk ensemble, is a project that began 2019, just before the start of the pandemic, and has since gained a cult following in New York, particularly with the publication of their hallucinogenic/euphoric first EP, Victory Garden. Tyler Wright formed the band while writing the first songs for that first EP and, from there built an incredible punk rock band with members Mem Pahl (Jeffery Lewis), Lizzy Black (Fruit and Flowers), Jenna Mark (Tilden), Serge Zibrizer (Daddies), and Jason Wornoff (Vacant Company).

The band is now releasing the first of three new tracks, the first of which is “Alien,” is a twangy interplanetary banger with captivating synthesizers, warped melodic vocals, and precise drumming cascades exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music. The song vibrates through the mind that breathes escape from the daily life stressors in a headbanger, catchy riffs, and euphoric sounds.

Lead vocalist and songwriter Wright breaks down their newest release:

“This was a song I came up with while sitting on the floor of my practice space feeling sorry for myself. I was having a lot of feelings of self doubt and jealousy at the time and for some reason I could not stop painting this mental image that there was a little envious martian man slowly eating my brain and trying to take over my life. It’s amazing what some painful emotions and a couple catchy guitar riffs can become.”

Listen to the new single “Alien” below!