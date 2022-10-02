Fujiya & Miyagi Share Pleasant New Song & Video “New Body Language”

British electro/disco group Fujiya & Miyagi recently shared a new video to their final single (“New Body Language”) off their latest album Slight Variations, which was due out on September 30 by way of Impossible Objects of Desire Records.

In a recent press release, “Language” has been heralded as the band’s “most instant and accessible song” off the album.

When discussing the core theme of the tune, one-fifth member David Best elaborated: “[It] is probably the most instant and accessible song on the record. We took a lot of our current listening habits and put them in a blender till it turned out like us. The video Bob Brown & I made plays with the idea of perception. How we appear to ourselves is generally not how we are perceived by others.

“We wanted to make a record that shows where we were, where we are, and where we will go in the future. I like the idea that if someone were new to us and they played this record it would convey everything that we are about.”

The song pays a light ode to familiar nu-disco acts from back in the day, notably Shakedown whose record “At Night” (2002) bears a smidge resemblance to the brand new “Body Language” cut – once you remove the heavy synths in a more refined, stripped-down fashion.

The song’s video follows band members playing to “Language” on various instruments in different settings; albeit a cut-out mirror shape or window-blind boxes, as lyrics from the song glide through the screen.

You can view the video after the jump: