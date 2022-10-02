Drowning Pool Reveal In New Interview They Don’t Talk About Lyricism Due To Cancel Culture

Famed, iconic metal pact Drowning Pool have remain tight-lipped on the subject of lyrics following the everlasting wave of cancel culture sweeping social media threads, in accordance to a new article by Loudwire.

The report notes that during the course of 2020, when COVID hit, issues with cancel culture were on the rise with vocalist Jasen Moreno when drafting a nifty Pantera cover.

The rocker explained: “I’m hesitant to talk about the lyrical content. I’m being evasive because of cancel culture and all that. Let’s just say… it was one of those occasions where I wanted to speak my mind on certain political feelings [that I had]. I really hesitate to use the band as a political platform to push my agendas, I really shy away from that. [But] I was really frustrated with the world I was seeing around me.”

Once more, COVID further irate the singer, when Moreno was forced to do electrical work as a side-gig due to the national crisis slowing down touring venues for an array of musicians throughout not only in the U.S., but around the globe. Moreno used the time to reunite with family, but also felt a sense of “artistic constipation” from just sitting around doing nothing but work and then home.

Once COVID restrictions were lifted, the singer and Drowning Pool were lifted from the mundane and began heavy work on their latest album Strike a Nerve, which had been left in limbo since 2019. As the group progress to good health and happier spirits, Drowning Pool make it a mission from here on out to release songs with interpretative messages per the public to decide on what’s good or what’s bad signaling in the song.

A prime example to listen to would be the group’s deep album cut “Mind Right”, check it out below:

(Photo Credit: Gary Moratz)