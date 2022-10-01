First Aid Kit Share Sweet New Song “Turning Onto You”

Swedish folk rock duo First Aid Kit are putting the final touches on their sixth album Palomino, and what better way to do so than to premiere the album’s single “Turning Onto You”.

The fresh new track, which serves as the second single off Palomino, is not your average “sweet love song”, as it longs to achieve the “old school country soul” feel of the record, while being intertwined with groovy “slide guitar” notes that calls familiar sounds a la America’s “Tin Man” (1974).

Upon disclosing the recording of “Turning”, First Aid Kit commented: “We wanted to achieve that old school ‘country soul’ sound. It was truly a team effort with an amazing brass section by Goran Kajfês and Per Johansson, a laid-back groove by Moussa Fadera, and killer George Harrison-slide guitar by Daniel Bengtson. Hope [the fans] like this one.”

When commenting on the making of Palomino, First Aid Kit elaborated: “”This is the first record we’ve recorded in Sweden since we made our debut album The Big Black & The Blue 12 years ago! We worked with Swedish producer Daniel Bengtson at his lovely studio Studio Rymden in Stockholm. It was such a fun experience. We really let the recording take time, we didn’t want to rush it.

The songs were mostly written during the pandemic. In such dark times, music felt like an escape from all the horrible things going on in the world. We wanted this album to feel more upbeat and cheerful than our previous album Ruins, which was a break-up record. It’s probably our most pop sounding record yet. We took inspiration from all over the place – old acts such as Fleetwood Mac, Carole King, Tom Petty, T Rex, Elton John but also Angel Olsen, Whitney, and Big Thief. The title is a reference to freedom, learning how to stand on your own two feet. Growing older and feeling more comfortable in your own skin. Riding off on a Palomino!”

Palomino drops November 4, 2022, by way of Columbia Records. Check out “Turning Onto You” after the jump:

(Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna)