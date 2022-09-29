Hell’s Heroes 2023 Lineup Announced Featuring Triptykon, Razor, Possessed and More; Triptykon To Perform Early Celtic Frost Material

Hell’s Heroes Festival will return for its fifth year to Houston’s White Oak Music Hall on March 24 and 25 next year. Triptykon is scheduled to headline and perform an entire set of early Celtic Frost songs, including cuts from 1984’s Morbid Tales and 1985’s To Mega Therion. Also in the lineup are Possessed, Razor, Demon, Pagan Altar, Satan, Visigoth, Night Demon, Night Cobra, Hällas, Haunt, Danava and more.
“We are honored to have Triptykon join the epic lineup for Hell’s Heroes 2023,” festival organizer (and Night Cobra vocalist and Necrofier guitarist/vocalist) Christian Larson said. “This is a really cool and diverse mix of the best metal bands from around the world. Special thanks to all of the bands, crews, and especially the fans, who allow gatherings like this to happen. See you at the show!” (BrooklynVegan)
The full lineup is as follows:
Triptykon (performing early Celtic Frost)
Possessed
Razor
Demon
Leige Lord
Pagan Altar
Satan
Visigoth
Ross the Boss
Night Demon
Hällas
Brocas Helm
Skull Fist
Haunt
Night Cobra
Christian Mistress
Riot City
Danava
Goat Horn
Freeways
Spell
Tower
Morgul Blade
Natur
Century
Gatekeeper
Midnight Dice
Voltax
