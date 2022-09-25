Nine Inch Nails Reunite With Early Members, Cover Filter’s “Hey Man Nice Shot”

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 25th, 2022 - 7:15 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Former Nine Inch Nails ’90s-era members Richard Patrick, Chris Vrenna, Danny Lohner and Charlie Clouse, joined the current band for the final six songs of their set at the band’s special hometown-area show at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on September 24th (Brooklyn Vegan). A reunion undisclosed prior to the four prior members’ appearances, fans were ecstatic when the quarter joined the current band for the Q&A section after the band’s primary set. Together, the current band alongside the former bands played a variety of their classic early songs, “Eraser,” “Wish,” “Sin,” “Gave Up,” and “Head Like A Hole.” In addition to these exclusive performances, Nine Inch Nails also put on a rendition of past member Richard Patrick’s song “Hey Man Nice Shot,” released by Patrick’s post-NIN band Filter after his dis-attachment to the band, with Patrick featured on vocals. Before last night (9/24), this song had never been performed live by Nine Inch Nails before.

Watch videos of Nine Inch Nails’ performances from last night, featuring songs such as “Eraser,” Wish,” “Sin,” “Gave Up,” “Head Like A Hole,” and the heavily-anticipated, never-before performed “Hey Man Nice Shot” below.

