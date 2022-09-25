Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners Share Uplifting New Song & Video “Footprints In The Sand”

A self-uplifting anthem makes wave aboard critics’ favorite list as group Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners put the finishing touches on their pending self-titled debut album due out October 7, 2022.

The self-righteous theme “Footprints in the Sand” is having both listeners and industry insiders abuzz over the song’s positive message in self-healing and self-motivation.

One-fourth member Neil Ivison relayed to the press on the making of the single that, “‘Footprints’ was the first song we ever wrote together. Nick, Ginger & I sat at a picnic table outside the studio, in the sun with a beer and a piece of paper, each of us had the bones of an idea and we put the song together in about 20 minutes.

Then we went straight into the live room and recorded it exactly as you hear it now, the whole thing took just a couple of hours from start to finish. That’s when things started to get really exciting for me.”

The song shared a similar perspective from bandmate Ginger Wildheart who dubbed the song as “patting yourself on the back occasionally, giving yourself credit for the personal struggles that you continually battle.”

A music video was released to the public to generally favorable reviews. With its plotline focusing on the visual’s subject racing then resting by ocean waves as she dips her foot in the beach sand and begins to spell out the message “I MISS YOU”, signaling a departed loved one.

The video, much like the song, drafts out the subliminal message of never losing sight of hope even in wake of the toughest battles whether it’d be lost love or long distant, one will always overcome the darkest and loneliest of thoughts just as long as that one is willing to put forth their mind and spirit.

View the video after the jump: